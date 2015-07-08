Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MACK, AARON RASHAUD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/13/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-26 04:30:00
Court Case 5902019228358
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GRANT, GIANNI TAZMALI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/3/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 177
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-26 11:56:00
Court Case 5902019228375
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WRIGHT, SEAN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-26 15:21:00
Court Case 3502019058523
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BALDERRAMA, LUIS MANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-26 04:29:00
Court Case 5902018737350
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NELSON, MICHELLE SUSAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-26 12:08:00
Court Case 5902019228391
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BUTTERFIELD, SHAMARI DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-26 14:00:00
Court Case 5902019225942
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount