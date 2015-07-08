Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MACK, AARON RASHAUD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/13/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-26 04:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019228358
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GRANT, GIANNI TAZMALI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/3/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|177
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-26 11:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019228375
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, SEAN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-26 15:21:00
|Court Case
|3502019058523
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BALDERRAMA, LUIS MANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/26/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-26 04:29:00
|Court Case
|5902018737350
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NELSON, MICHELLE SUSAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1973
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-26 12:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019228391
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUTTERFIELD, SHAMARI DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-26 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019225942
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount