Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hines, Robby Perez
Arrest Date 07/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hines, Robby Perez (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2019 02:24.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Tarlton, Jody Allen
Arrest Date 07/26/2019
Court Case 201906040
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3018 Old Monroe Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/26/2019 15:22.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Erickson, John Adam
Arrest Date 07-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Erickson, John Adam (W /M/48) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2916 Dairywood Ln, Monroe, NC, on 02:45, 7/26/2019. Reported: 02:45, 7/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Walters, Dallas Robert
Arrest Date 07/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Walters, Dallas Robert (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2019 06:50.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Goetz, Michael Edwin
Arrest Date 07/26/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding) (M),
Description Goetz, Michael Edwin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding) (M), at Hwy 601, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2019 15:30.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Kiker, Jon Christopher
Arrest Date 07-26-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Kiker, Jon Christopher (W /M/52) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2917 Dairywood Ln, Monroe, NC, between 02:44, 7/26/2019 and 02:45, 7/26/2019. Reported: 02:45, 7/26/2019.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L