Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2019.
|Name
|Hines, Robby Perez
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hines, Robby Perez (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2019 02:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Tarlton, Jody Allen
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2019
|Court Case
|201906040
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3018 Old Monroe Marshville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/26/2019 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Erickson, John Adam
|Arrest Date
|07-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Erickson, John Adam (W /M/48) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2916 Dairywood Ln, Monroe, NC, on 02:45, 7/26/2019. Reported: 02:45, 7/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Walters, Dallas Robert
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Walters, Dallas Robert (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2019 06:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Goetz, Michael Edwin
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding) (M),
|Description
|Goetz, Michael Edwin (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding) (M), at Hwy 601, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2019 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Kiker, Jon Christopher
|Arrest Date
|07-26-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kiker, Jon Christopher (W /M/52) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2917 Dairywood Ln, Monroe, NC, between 02:44, 7/26/2019 and 02:45, 7/26/2019. Reported: 02:45, 7/26/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L