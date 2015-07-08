Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BATTLE, BEVERLY GAY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/12/1971
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-27 00:30:00
Court Case 5902019228484
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name STAFFORD, JAMIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-27 08:27:00
Court Case 5902019228444
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CARTER, BRITTANY IRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-27 13:19:00
Court Case 5902019227822
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HOLMAN, JONAS GRAIG
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/27/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-27 00:36:00
Court Case 5902019228483
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THOMPSON, DEMARCUS MARCEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/17/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-27 07:45:00
Court Case 5902019210897
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCNUTT, KAYLA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/20/1994
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-27 12:46:00
Court Case 5902018028258
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00