Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-27-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BATTLE, BEVERLY GAY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/12/1971
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-27 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019228484
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STAFFORD, JAMIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-27 08:27:00
|Court Case
|5902019228444
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CARTER, BRITTANY IRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-27 13:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019227822
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOLMAN, JONAS GRAIG
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/27/1971
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-27 00:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019228483
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, DEMARCUS MARCEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/17/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-27 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019210897
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCNUTT, KAYLA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/20/1994
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-27 12:46:00
|Court Case
|5902018028258
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00