Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2019.

Name Jackson, Christina
Arrest Date 07/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jackson, Christina (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Hwy 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/27/2019 01:05.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Benfield, Cody Darrell
Arrest Date 07/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Benfield, Cody Darrell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 218 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/27/2019 19:43.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Hough, Quinton Maurice
Arrest Date 07/27/2019
Court Case
Charge Speeding, M (M),
Description Hough, Quinton Maurice (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Speeding, M (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2019 03:34.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Watts, Rashad Devon
Arrest Date 07/27/2019
Court Case 201905221
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Watts, Rashad Devon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at Kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2019 20:30.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Gunn, Dustin Alexander
Arrest Date 07/27/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8157 Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/27/2019 20:41.
Arresting Officer Watkins, M