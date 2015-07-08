Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Jackson, Christina
|07/27/2019
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Jackson, Christina (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Hwy 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/27/2019 01:05.
|Knox, A N
|Benfield, Cody Darrell
|07/27/2019
|Assault On Female (M),
|Benfield, Cody Darrell (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 218 Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/27/2019 19:43.
|Hackney, W T
|Hough, Quinton Maurice
|07/27/2019
|Speeding, M (M),
|Hough, Quinton Maurice (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Speeding, M (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2019 03:34.
|Knox, A N
|Watts, Rashad Devon
|07/27/2019
|201905221
|1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Watts, Rashad Devon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at Kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2019 20:30.
|Sierk, M
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander
|07/27/2019
|1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Gunn, Dustin Alexander (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8157 Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/27/2019 20:41.
|Watkins, M