Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PALMA, YELSI GABRIELA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1997
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-28 04:34:00
|Court Case
|5902019228619
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DILLBECK, CHRISTY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/21/1983
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-28 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019228668
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CURRY, JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/27/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-28 05:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019228622
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EISON, ALISHA SHANTA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/7/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-28 12:40:00
|Court Case
|1302018053682
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|ESCOBARPEREZ, FELIX RIGOBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/21/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-28 04:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019228620
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/9/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-28 09:26:00
|Court Case
|5902019228667
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00