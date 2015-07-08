Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PALMA, YELSI GABRIELA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1997
Height 5.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-28 04:34:00
Court Case 5902019228619
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DILLBECK, CHRISTY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/21/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-28 11:45:00
Court Case 5902019228668
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name CURRY, JEFFREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-28 05:14:00
Court Case 5902019228622
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EISON, ALISHA SHANTA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/1987
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-28 12:40:00
Court Case 1302018053682
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name ESCOBARPEREZ, FELIX RIGOBERTO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/21/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-28 04:44:00
Court Case 5902019228620
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/9/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-28 09:26:00
Court Case 5902019228667
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00