Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wall, Micaela Samone
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2019
|Court Case
|201905234
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wall, Micaela Samone (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1301 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2019 03:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Hill, Eric Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2019
|Court Case
|201906144
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hill, Eric Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5407 W B Wilkerson Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/28/2019 22:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Richardson, Shaquille Devonta
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Flee/Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Richardson, Shaquille Devonta (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Flee/speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/28/2019 03:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Chilton, Benjamin Quentin
|Arrest Date
|07-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chilton, Benjamin Quentin (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201906120), at Nc 84/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Weddington, on 7/28/2019 1:00:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Wynn, Sharif Damar J
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Wynn, Sharif Damar J (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 7/28/2019 04:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Chilton, Benjamin Quentin
|Arrest Date
|07-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Chilton, Benjamin Quentin (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Open Container (201906120), at Nc 84/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Weddington, on 7/28/2019 1:02:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D