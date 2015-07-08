Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wall, Micaela Samone
Arrest Date 07/28/2019
Court Case 201905234
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Wall, Micaela Samone (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1301 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2019 03:43.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Hill, Eric Wayne
Arrest Date 07/28/2019
Court Case 201906144
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hill, Eric Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5407 W B Wilkerson Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/28/2019 22:29.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Richardson, Shaquille Devonta
Arrest Date 07/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Flee/Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Richardson, Shaquille Devonta (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Flee/speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/28/2019 03:53.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Chilton, Benjamin Quentin
Arrest Date 07-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Chilton, Benjamin Quentin (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201906120), at Nc 84/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Weddington, on 7/28/2019 1:00:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Wynn, Sharif Damar J
Arrest Date 07/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Wynn, Sharif Damar J (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 7/28/2019 04:08.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Chilton, Benjamin Quentin
Arrest Date 07-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Chilton, Benjamin Quentin (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Open Container (201906120), at Nc 84/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Weddington, on 7/28/2019 1:02:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D