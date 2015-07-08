Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|REID, EDMUND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-29 02:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019201819
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|RUDD, XAVIUS DEMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1998
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-29 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902016237778
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LEE, SHAWN TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/3/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-29 15:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LISENBY, LEVI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/15/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-29 16:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VADEN, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/16/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-29 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018221899
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|SAVOY, LAQUAN WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/8/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-29 08:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019228753
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|5000.00