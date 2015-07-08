Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name REID, EDMUND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-29 02:25:00
Court Case 5902019201819
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name RUDD, XAVIUS DEMONTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1998
Height 6.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-29 09:35:00
Court Case 5902016237778
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LEE, SHAWN TYRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 2/3/1986
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-29 15:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LISENBY, LEVI
Arrest Type
DOB 2/15/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-29 16:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VADEN, JORDAN CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/16/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-29 02:20:00
Court Case 5902018221899
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name SAVOY, LAQUAN WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/8/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-29 08:36:00
Court Case 5902019228753
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00