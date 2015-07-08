Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SIRKIS, BRITTNEY RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/20/1987
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-30 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019228874
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, EBONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-30 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019228567
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CULP, GERVARIS NAPOLEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-30 13:11:00
|Court Case
|5902019225126
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|VENABLE, KENYA ROMAIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/21/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-30 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019228870
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BANEGAS-ACOSTA, FELIX FABRICIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/14/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|151
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-30 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019228047
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, THOMAS XAVIER-TERELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-30 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018221914
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|1000.00