Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIRKIS, BRITTNEY RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-30 02:00:00
Court Case 5902019228874
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name ADAMS, EBONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/13/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-30 11:00:00
Court Case 5902019228567
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CULP, GERVARIS NAPOLEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-30 13:11:00
Court Case 5902019225126
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name VENABLE, KENYA ROMAIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/21/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-30 02:00:00
Court Case 5902019228870
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BANEGAS-ACOSTA, FELIX FABRICIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/14/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 151
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-30 08:30:00
Court Case 5902019228047
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name DAVIS, THOMAS XAVIER-TERELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-30 13:45:00
Court Case 5902018221914
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000.00