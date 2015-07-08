Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Arriola, Raul Ulises
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2019
|Court Case
|201906186
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Arriola, Raul Ulises (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 1200 Mccray St/east Park Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2019 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Fuller, Walter Lee
|Arrest Date
|07-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fuller, Walter Lee (B /M/61) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 1351 Chestnut Lane, Matthews, NC, between 19:00, 7/26/2019 and 11:00, 7/27/2019. Reported: 13:52, 7/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Godwin, J C
|Name
|Gizowski, Thomas Adam
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gizowski, Thomas Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1142 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/30/2019 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Setzer, Charles Steven
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2019
|Court Case
|201905298
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment(Common Law Robbery), F (F),
|Description
|Setzer, Charles Steven (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(common Law Robbery), F (F), at 5332 Norville Hill Rd, Morganton, NC, on 7/30/2019 13:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mccallum, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mccallum, Richard David (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 5029 Poplar Glen Dr, Indian Trial, NC, on 7/30/2019 14:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S
|Name
|Tarlton, Jody Allen
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2019
|Court Case
|201906084
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, Jody Allen (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2019 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K T