Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-31-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARPER, CARY LAVARR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1988
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-31 10:23:00
|Court Case
|6402019054939
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BELK, KENNITH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/24/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-31 13:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019229085
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, GLENWOOD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-31 15:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019229104
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|KNOX, LADARRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/28/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-31 09:43:00
|Court Case
|5902019227278
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|BURLEY, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/14/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-31 14:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019228958
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MOORE, XAVIER RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-07-31 16:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019229108
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00