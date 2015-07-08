Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-31-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARPER, CARY LAVARR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1988
Height 6.2
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-31 10:23:00
Court Case 6402019054939
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BELK, KENNITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/24/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-31 13:44:00
Court Case 5902019229085
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT AT TERMINAL
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, GLENWOOD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-31 15:25:00
Court Case 5902019229104
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name KNOX, LADARRIUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/28/1989
Height 5.6
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-31 09:43:00
Court Case 5902019227278
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name BURLEY, ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/14/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-31 14:19:00
Court Case 5902019228958
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOORE, XAVIER RASHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-07-31 16:00:00
Court Case 5902019229108
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1500.00