Below are the Union County arrests for 07-31-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ashby, Elisabeth Ann
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2019
|Court Case
|201905316
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Solicit Prostitution-M (M),
|Description
|Ashby, Elisabeth Ann (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Solicit Prostitution-m (M), at 2351 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2019 03:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Fair, Dominic Jamal
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Inj Personal Prop), M (M),
|Description
|Fair, Dominic Jamal (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(inj Personal Prop), M (M), at 100 Mccain St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/31/2019 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Ashby, Elisabeth Ann
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2019
|Court Case
|201905317
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd (M. Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Ashby, Elisabeth Ann (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd (m. Larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2019 03:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Jones, Cassity Danielle
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) P/W/I/M/S/D Mda And Mdma (F), 4) P/W/I/M/S/D Of Heroin (F), 5) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Jones, Cassity Danielle (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) P/w/i/m/s/d Mda And Mdma (F), 4) P/w/i/m/s/d Of Heroin (F), 5) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 7) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 826 Willoughby Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2019 20:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Thurman, Colby Brock
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2019
|Court Case
|201905318
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Thurman, Colby Brock (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3112 Viola Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2019 04:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Fanelli, William Robert
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2019
|Court Case
|201905339
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Fanelli, William Robert (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(child Support), M (M), at 1424 Standish Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2019 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V