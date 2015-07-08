Below are the Union County arrests for 08-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nance, Jonathan Paul
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 3) Dirve/Allow Mv No Registration (M),
|Description
|Nance, Jonathan Paul (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding In Excess Of 65 Mph (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 3) Dirve/allow Mv No Registration (M), at Us 601-s, on 8/1/2019 12:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Keziah, Mary Rose
|Arrest Date
|08-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Keziah, Mary Rose (W /F/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1600 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2019 5:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), And 6) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), and 6) No Liability Insurance (M), at 3908 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2019 13:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Ahrens, Gary Robert
|Arrest Date
|08-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ahrens, Gary Robert (W /M/68) Cited on Charge of Voided, at 7299 Howey Bottoms Rd/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/1/2019 10:41:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Healy, Kyle Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Second Deg Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Healy, Kyle Scott (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(second Deg Trespass) (M), at Nc 16, Weddington, NC, on 8/1/2019 13:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
