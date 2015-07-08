Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KELLY, MITCHUM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/12/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-02 07:15:00
Court Case 5902019229376
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name JERNIGAN, CURTIS JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-02 10:29:00
Court Case 5902019229425
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount

Name MONK, ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 10/26/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-02 08:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JORDAN-GOODWYN, MAURICIO
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/1984
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-02 09:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GRAHAM, TYDARERREOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/2001
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-02 10:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RUSSELL, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/18/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-02 09:31:00
Court Case 5902019229428
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount