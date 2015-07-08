Below are the Union County arrests for 08-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Passerella, Michael Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 515 Cedarwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2019 12:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Robert Anthony
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2019
|Court Case
|201906113
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Smith, Robert Anthony (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 5120 Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/2/2019 23:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R K
|Name
|Massey, Quentero Martazz
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Massey, Quentero Martazz (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5210 Lee Massey Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/2/2019 13:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Dize, Blake Moore
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Dize, Blake Moore (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4019 Balsam St, Lake Park, NC, on 8/2/2019 23:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Blansett, Michael Shane
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2019 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Wall, Cedric Marcell
|Arrest Date
|08/02/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2019 11:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Carver, A B