Below are the Union County arrests for 08-02-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Passerella, Michael Joseph
Arrest Date 08/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Passerella, Michael Joseph (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 515 Cedarwood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2019 12:42.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Smith, Robert Anthony
Arrest Date 08/02/2019
Court Case 201906113
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Smith, Robert Anthony (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 5120 Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/2/2019 23:09.
Arresting Officer Marks, R K

Name Massey, Quentero Martazz
Arrest Date 08/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Massey, Quentero Martazz (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 5210 Lee Massey Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/2/2019 13:27.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Dize, Blake Moore
Arrest Date 08/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Dize, Blake Moore (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4019 Balsam St, Lake Park, NC, on 8/2/2019 23:31.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Blansett, Michael Shane
Arrest Date 08/02/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Blansett, Michael Shane (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2019 15:30.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Wall, Cedric Marcell
Arrest Date 08/02/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/2/2019 11:47.
Arresting Officer Carver, A B