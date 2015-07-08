Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rorie, Sharon Edwards
Arrest Date 08/03/2019
Court Case 201906282
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Rorie, Sharon Edwards (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8111 Indian Trail Fairvie, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/3/2019 00:55.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Nelson, Liza Mildred L
Arrest Date 08/03/2019
Court Case 201905413
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Nelson, Liza Mildred L (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1799 W Roosevelt Blvd/se Ramp Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 02:41.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Coffey, Quran Quentrill
Arrest Date 08/03/2019
Court Case 201905414
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Coffey, Quran Quentrill (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1215 Cocord Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 02:55.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Deese, Jaiheme Shamar
Arrest Date 08/03/2019
Court Case 201905418
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Handgun By Minor (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Deese, Jaiheme Shamar (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Handgun By Minor (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 03:17.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Davis, Reginald Fitzgerald J
Arrest Date 08/03/2019
Court Case 201905416
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Davis, Reginald Fitzgerald J (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at Us 74/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 03:21.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Vivona, Perry Joseph
Arrest Date 08/03/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Vivona, Perry Joseph (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 8499 Gray Byrum Rd/waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/3/2019 05:32.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C