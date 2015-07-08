Description

Deese, Jaiheme Shamar (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Handgun By Minor (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 03:17.