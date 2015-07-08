Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rorie, Sharon Edwards
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2019
|Court Case
|201906282
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Sharon Edwards (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8111 Indian Trail Fairvie, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/3/2019 00:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Nelson, Liza Mildred L
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2019
|Court Case
|201905413
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Nelson, Liza Mildred L (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1799 W Roosevelt Blvd/se Ramp Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 02:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Coffey, Quran Quentrill
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2019
|Court Case
|201905414
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Coffey, Quran Quentrill (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1215 Cocord Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 02:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Deese, Jaiheme Shamar
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2019
|Court Case
|201905418
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Handgun By Minor (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Deese, Jaiheme Shamar (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Handgun By Minor (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1430 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 03:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Davis, Reginald Fitzgerald J
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2019
|Court Case
|201905416
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Davis, Reginald Fitzgerald J (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at Us 74/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2019 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Vivona, Perry Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Vivona, Perry Joseph (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 8499 Gray Byrum Rd/waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/3/2019 05:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C