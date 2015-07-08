Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEAKS, DAVANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-04 06:15:00
Court Case 5902019229615
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name COPELAND, CURTIS EDWRD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-04 17:48:00
Court Case 5902019010355
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BEACHEM, DAMAJIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-04 10:30:00
Court Case 5902019229616
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCDONALD, HELEN FIONA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/13/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 123
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-04 12:19:00
Court Case 5902019010264
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIRLEAF, INERJI ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-04 11:51:00
Court Case 5902019229621
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BERRY, KENNETH BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/18/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-04 12:34:00
Court Case 5902019220729
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00