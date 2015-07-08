Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Orr, Joseph Kent
Arrest Date 08-04-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Orr, Joseph Kent (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (201906318), at 5000 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2019 1:14:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Clark, Rhyshoun
Arrest Date 08/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Clark, Rhyshoun (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2019 00:54.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, S M

Name Williams, Kenneth Earl
Arrest Date 08/04/2019
Court Case 201905437
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F),
Description Williams, Kenneth Earl (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), at 4102 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2019 01:06.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Orr, Joseph Kent
Arrest Date 08/04/2019
Court Case 201906318
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Orr, Joseph Kent (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 5000 New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/4/2019 13:47.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Perrotta, Taylor Adams
Arrest Date 08/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Perrotta, Taylor Adams (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 2909 Matoka Trl, Matthews, NC, on 8/4/2019 17:15.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name King, Devin Lane
Arrest Date 08/04/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description King, Devin Lane (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 719 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2019 19:35.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E