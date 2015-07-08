Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ERWIN, TYRIS KARON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/21/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-05 09:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUYTON, KENIYA TAYA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/30/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-05 12:57:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCGRANT, DAQUAN DEWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/25/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-05 13:26:00
|Court Case
|5902019229035
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|PROBST, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/9/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-05 08:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HILLMAN, HARRISON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/5/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-05 11:31:00
|Court Case
|3502019055464
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SMITH, DESZMOND
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1988
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-05 13:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019010712
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00