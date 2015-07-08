Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ERWIN, TYRIS KARON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/21/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-05 09:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GUYTON, KENIYA TAYA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/30/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-05 12:57:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCGRANT, DAQUAN DEWAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/25/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-05 13:26:00
Court Case 5902019229035
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PROBST, SAMUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/9/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-05 08:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HILLMAN, HARRISON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/5/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-05 11:31:00
Court Case 3502019055464
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SMITH, DESZMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-05 13:18:00
Court Case 5902019010712
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00