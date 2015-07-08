Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dowless, Elisha Ray
Arrest Date 08/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Rape-2Nd Degree (F),
Description Dowless, Elisha Ray (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Rape-2nd Degree (F), at 210 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 11:26.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Threatt, Leroy Roy
Arrest Date 08/05/2019
Court Case 201905470
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Threatt, Leroy Roy (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 11:59.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Lee, Porsha Nicole
Arrest Date 08/05/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Habitual Impaired Driving) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Poss Marij 1/2 Oz) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Open Container) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr Impaired) (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Dwlr Impaired, Fail Sec Pass) (M),
Description Lee, Porsha Nicole (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (habitual Impaired Driving) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (poss Marij 1/2 Oz) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (open Container) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr Impaired) (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd 1(dwlr Impaired, Fail Sec Pass) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 12:09.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Keys, Christian Painter
Arrest Date 08/05/2019
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Keys, Christian Painter (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 8805 Summerhill Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/5/2019 14:40.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Chambers, Kristen Nicole
Arrest Date 08/05/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Chambers, Kristen Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 6210 Brice Griffin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2019 17:54.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Stewart, Joshua Franklin
Arrest Date 08/05/2019
Court Case 201905474
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Stewart, Joshua Franklin (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3109 Hwy 74 West, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 18:19.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J