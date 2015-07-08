Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dowless, Elisha Ray
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Rape-2Nd Degree (F),
|Description
|Dowless, Elisha Ray (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Rape-2nd Degree (F), at 210 Deese Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 11:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Threatt, Leroy Roy
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2019
|Court Case
|201905470
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Leroy Roy (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Lee, Porsha Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (Habitual Impaired Driving) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Poss Marij 1/2 Oz) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Open Container) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr Impaired) (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd 1(Dwlr Impaired, Fail Sec Pass) (M),
|Description
|Lee, Porsha Nicole (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (habitual Impaired Driving) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (poss Marij 1/2 Oz) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr Impaired) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (open Container) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr Impaired) (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd 1(dwlr Impaired, Fail Sec Pass) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 12:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Keys, Christian Painter
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Keys, Christian Painter (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 8805 Summerhill Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/5/2019 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Chambers, Kristen Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Accessory After The Fact (F) And 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Kristen Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Accessory After The Fact (F) and 2) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 6210 Brice Griffin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2019 17:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Stewart, Joshua Franklin
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2019
|Court Case
|201905474
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Joshua Franklin (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3109 Hwy 74 West, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2019 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J