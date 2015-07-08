Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-06-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DROSINIS, KONSTANDINOS JOHN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/20/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-06 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019229867
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, STEVEN JONTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-06 08:41:00
|Court Case
|5902019011849
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, JALIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/9/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-06 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019229879
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|RIVERS, ARSENIO ROTRON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-06 16:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019018213
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|OUATTARA, RAPHAEL OUATTA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/29/1949
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-06 01:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019229861
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|YOUNG, FLOYD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1953
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-06 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902015029326
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00