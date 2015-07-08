Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ransom, Chelsea
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 4) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (M), 5) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 6) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Fict Alt Title) (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Give/Lend/Lic Plate) (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Give Lend Borrow Lic Plate) (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail Carry Reg Card, No Mv Reg) (M), And 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Fict Tag) (M),
|Description
|Ransom, Chelsea (I /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 4) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (M), 5) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 6) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Fict Alt Title) (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(give/lend/lic Plate) (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(give Lend Borrow Lic Plate) (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail Carry Reg Card, No Mv Reg) (M), and 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Fict Tag) (M), at 6699 E Marshville Blvd/s White St, Marshville, NC, on 8/6/2019 01:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Bennett, Elijah Demon
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2019
|Court Case
|201905493
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (F),
|Description
|Bennett, Elijah Demon (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct, M (F), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2019 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Perez Lopez, Calixto Adolfo
|Arrest Date
|08-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perez Lopez, Calixto Adolfo (H /M/23) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 5698 W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/6/2019 8:50:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Farley, Dekota Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 6) Weapons-Other (F),
|Description
|Farley, Dekota Michael (I /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 6) Weapons-other (F), at E Marshville Blvd/s White St, Marshville, on 8/6/2019 01:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2019
|Court Case
|201905493
|Charge
|1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), And 5) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), and 5) No Operators License (M), at 1217 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2019 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Casey, Shawn Carl
|Arrest Date
|08-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Casey, Shawn Carl (W /M/53) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at 5698 W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/6/2019 12:47:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R