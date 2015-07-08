Charge

1) Possess Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 4) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (M), 5) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 6) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 7) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 8) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 9) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Fict Alt Title) (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Give/Lend/Lic Plate) (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Give Lend Borrow Lic Plate) (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail Carry Reg Card, No Mv Reg) (M), And 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Fict Tag) (M),