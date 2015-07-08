Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Staley, Isaiah Ray
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Staley, Isaiah Ray (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7508 Manakin Pl, Indian Land, SC, on 8/7/2019 01:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Irizarry-perez, Isaias Perez
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2019
|Court Case
|201905511
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Irizarry-perez, Isaias Perez (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2325 Roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2019 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Griffin, Michael Graham
|Arrest Date
|08-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Michael Graham (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4320 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 07:23, 8/7/2019 and 08:53, 8/7/2019. Reported: 08:53, 8/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Nelson, Rebecca
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2019
|Court Case
|201905516
|Charge
|Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Nelson, Rebecca (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 1805 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2019 02:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2019
|Court Case
|201906419
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Ojeda, Arturo Cristian (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 13639 Providence Rd, Weddington, NC, on 8/7/2019 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Holley, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|08-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Holley, Robert Lee (B /M/39) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 4147 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 07:30, 8/7/2019 and 09:30, 8/7/2019. Reported: 09:54, 8/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A