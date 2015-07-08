Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GORMLEY, PIERCE ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1992
Height 6.1
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-08 02:32:00
Court Case 5902019230146
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name KLUTTZ, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 196
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-08 12:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name EDDINGS, JAMES DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-08 13:06:00
Court Case 5902019230224
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name PHILLIPS, WILLIAM LEEQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/10/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-08 03:06:00
Court Case 5902019230152
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LEWIS, LEVAUGHN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/6/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-08 11:19:00
Court Case 5902019230065
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount

Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-08 15:00:00
Court Case 5902019010767
Charge Description OPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL
Bond Amount 500.00