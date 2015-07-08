Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crockett, Jytavius Jamaal
Arrest Date 08/08/2019
Court Case 201906439
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Crockett, Jytavius Jamaal (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F), at 8323 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/8/2019 18:17.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 08-08-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1179 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:00, 8/6/2019 and 08:00, 8/7/2019. Reported: 08:01, 8/8/2019.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Thomas, Justin Kyle
Arrest Date 08/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Thomas, Justin Kyle (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 6913 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2019 19:51.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 08-08-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1171 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:00, 8/6/2019 and 08:00, 8/7/2019. Reported: 08:43, 8/8/2019.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Langston, Richard David
Arrest Date 08/08/2019
Court Case 201905557
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Pay Court Costs (M),
Description Langston, Richard David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Pay Court Costs (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/8/2019 20:10.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 08-08-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 10:10, 8/8/2019 and 10:11, 8/8/2019. Reported: 10:11, 8/8/2019.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B