Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2019.
|Name
|Crockett, Jytavius Jamaal
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2019
|Court Case
|201906439
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Crockett, Jytavius Jamaal (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Flee To Elude Arrest (F), at 8323 Lancaster Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/8/2019 18:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1179 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:00, 8/6/2019 and 08:00, 8/7/2019. Reported: 08:01, 8/8/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Thomas, Justin Kyle
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Justin Kyle (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 6913 Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/8/2019 19:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1171 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 18:00, 8/6/2019 and 08:00, 8/7/2019. Reported: 08:43, 8/8/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Langston, Richard David
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2019
|Court Case
|201905557
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Pay Court Costs (M),
|Description
|Langston, Richard David (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Pay Court Costs (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 8/8/2019 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|08-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 10:10, 8/8/2019 and 10:11, 8/8/2019. Reported: 10:11, 8/8/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B