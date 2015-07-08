Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, RYAN DAVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-09 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019230311
|Charge Description
|CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KELLY, BRAD GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-09 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019230348
|Charge Description
|GO ARMED TO TERROR OF PEOPLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CLARY, KHARI ISHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/21/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-09 14:16:00
|Court Case
|5902019230339
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|COLEMAN, STACEY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/22/1983
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-09 07:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019229804
|Charge Description
|AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MASSEY, LAMONT EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-09 11:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019228993
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FORD, ARMANI SHANTEZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-09 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019015894
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00