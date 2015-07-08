Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-09-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, RYAN DAVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-09 07:00:00
Court Case 5902019230311
Charge Description CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KELLY, BRAD GREGORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-09 10:20:00
Court Case 5902019230348
Charge Description GO ARMED TO TERROR OF PEOPLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CLARY, KHARI ISHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/21/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-09 14:16:00
Court Case 5902019230339
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name COLEMAN, STACEY LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/22/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-09 07:00:00
Court Case 5902019229804
Charge Description AWDW SERIOUS INJURY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MASSEY, LAMONT EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-09 11:35:00
Court Case 5902019228993
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FORD, ARMANI SHANTEZ
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-09 14:20:00
Court Case 5902019015894
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1000.00