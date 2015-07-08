Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sanders, Megan Rania
Arrest Date 08/09/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Sanders, Megan Rania (I /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2019 10:29.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Brooks, Ryan Lewis
Arrest Date 08-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Brooks, Ryan Lewis (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (201906476), at 2005 Thurston Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/9/2019 5:16:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Meyers-staley, Jill Arlene
Arrest Date 08/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Meyers-staley, Jill Arlene (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2019 10:36.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Caldwell, Abigail St Clair
Arrest Date 08-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Caldwell, Abigail St Clair (W /F/26) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/s Belk St, Marshville, on 8/9/2019 5:48:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Doe, Jane
Arrest Date 08/09/2019
Court Case 201905569
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Doe, Jane (B /F/99) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 728 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2019 11:43.
Arresting Officer Ricketts, T

Name Marsh, Ebony Shareice
Arrest Date 08-09-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Marsh, Ebony Shareice (B /F/28) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 508 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 00:04, 8/9/2019. Reported: 00:04, 8/9/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J