|Name
|Sanders, Megan Rania
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Megan Rania (I /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2019 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Brooks, Ryan Lewis
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brooks, Ryan Lewis (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (201906476), at 2005 Thurston Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/9/2019 5:16:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Meyers-staley, Jill Arlene
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Meyers-staley, Jill Arlene (B /F/60) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2019 10:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Caldwell, Abigail St Clair
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Caldwell, Abigail St Clair (W /F/26) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/s Belk St, Marshville, on 8/9/2019 5:48:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Doe, Jane
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2019
|Court Case
|201905569
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Doe, Jane (B /F/99) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 728 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2019 11:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Ricketts, T
|Name
|Marsh, Ebony Shareice
|Arrest Date
|08-09-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marsh, Ebony Shareice (B /F/28) VICTIM of Fraud-credit Card (C), at 508 Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 00:04, 8/9/2019. Reported: 00:04, 8/9/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J