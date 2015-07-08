Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burney, Joshua William
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2019
|Court Case
|201906501
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Burney, Joshua William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 3510 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 17:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2019
|Court Case
|201905615
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 22:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Fetherson, Marquis Jahson
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fetherson, Marquis Jahson (B /M/17) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1299 Boyte St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 12:30:43 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolen, W E
|Name
|Sbardella, Mario Armond
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2019
|Court Case
|201906487
|Charge
|1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Sbardella, Mario Armond (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1300 Crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/10/2019 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Johnson, Michael Allen J
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2019
|Court Case
|201905589
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Michael Allen J (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1507 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Hinson, Garry Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hinson, Garry Lee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 702 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T