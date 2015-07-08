Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Burney, Joshua William
Arrest Date 08/10/2019
Court Case 201906501
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Burney, Joshua William (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 3510 Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mcrorie Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 17:35.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 08/10/2019
Court Case 201905615
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 625 E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 22:34.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Fetherson, Marquis Jahson
Arrest Date 08-10-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Fetherson, Marquis Jahson (B /M/17) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1299 Boyte St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 12:30:43 AM.
Arresting Officer Bolen, W E

Name Sbardella, Mario Armond
Arrest Date 08/10/2019
Court Case 201906487
Charge 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), And 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Sbardella, Mario Armond (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Speed Competition (M), and 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1300 Crane Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/10/2019 00:36.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Johnson, Michael Allen J
Arrest Date 08/10/2019
Court Case 201905589
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Johnson, Michael Allen J (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1507 Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 00:47.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Hinson, Garry Lee
Arrest Date 08/10/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hinson, Garry Lee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 702 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2019 00:51.
Arresting Officer Mills, T