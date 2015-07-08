Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EALY, AMOS ANTHONY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/11/1962
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-11 03:35:00
Court Case 1202018051284
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CURETON, MYON DONZJAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-11 10:29:00
Court Case 5902019230556
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FAULKNER, HAYWOOD NATHANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/3/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-11 03:34:00
Court Case 5902019230534
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LUMPKIN, DAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-11 12:01:00
Court Case 5902019230522
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PEGRAM, KYLE ANDREW
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/11/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-11 02:39:00
Court Case 5902019230540
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BALOGH, DUSTIN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-11 12:51:00
Court Case 5902019006565
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
Bond Amount 1000.00