Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EALY, AMOS ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/11/1962
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-11 03:35:00
|Court Case
|1202018051284
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CURETON, MYON DONZJAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/2003
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-11 10:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019230556
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FAULKNER, HAYWOOD NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/3/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-11 03:34:00
|Court Case
|5902019230534
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LUMPKIN, DAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-11 12:01:00
|Court Case
|5902019230522
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|PEGRAM, KYLE ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/11/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-11 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019230540
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BALOGH, DUSTIN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/25/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-11 12:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019006565
|Charge Description
|POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
|Bond Amount
|1000.00