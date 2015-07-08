Below are the Union County arrests for 08-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deese, Tyus Deveron
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2019
|Court Case
|201905621
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Deese, Tyus Deveron (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 175 S Bivens Rd/hasty St, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2019 04:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Russell, Michael Coker
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Strangulation (F),
|Description
|Russell, Michael Coker (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Strangulation (F), at 7931 Fairmont Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/11/2019 16:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 01:05, 8/11/2019. Reported: 01:05, 8/11/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Lopez, Miguel Alfonzo
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2019
|Court Case
|201905617
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Miguel Alfonzo (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1023 Tradewinds Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2019 07:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Parker, Wendy Freeze
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Larceny By Chaning Price Tag; Mis (M),
|Description
|Parker, Wendy Freeze (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (larceny By Chaning Price Tag; Mis (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/11/2019 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Other Weapon
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Other Weapon (C), at [Address], on 04:20, 8/11/2019. Reported: 04:49, 8/11/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T