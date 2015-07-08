Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-12-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GREENE, DEQURIUS STEPHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-12 02:43:00
Court Case 5902019230630
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHANDLER, RICHARD
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 4/30/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 28
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-12 13:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name PERRY, KESHON MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/14/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-12 12:10:00
Court Case 5902019226742
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name LESTER, TABATHA ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/26/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-12 16:55:00
Court Case 5902019230167
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARRIS, NICKY RA-SHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/14/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-12 00:04:00
Court Case 1202019052242
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DALTON, PHYSIQUE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/4/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-12 13:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount