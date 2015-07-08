Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lucas, Robin Ashley
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Second Degree Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Lucas, Robin Ashley (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(second Degree Trespass) (M), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Mecklenburg, NC, on 8/12/2019 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Griffin, Jasmine Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Jasmine Nicole (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4037 Stack Rd/dudley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2019 12:45:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2019
|Court Case
|201905648
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2019 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 721 Vintage Creek Dr, Weddington, NC, between 18:00, 8/8/2019 and 09:00, 8/9/2019. Reported: 09:51, 8/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R K
|Name
|Harris, Rashaad Armone
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Harris, Rashaad Armone (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 939 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/12/2019 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|08-12-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 10:48, 8/12/2019 and 10:49, 8/12/2019. Reported: 10:49, 8/12/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S