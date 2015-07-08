Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lucas, Robin Ashley
Arrest Date 08/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Second Degree Trespass) (M),
Description Lucas, Robin Ashley (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(second Degree Trespass) (M), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Mecklenburg, NC, on 8/12/2019 00:36.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Griffin, Jasmine Nicole
Arrest Date 08-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Griffin, Jasmine Nicole (W /F/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4037 Stack Rd/dudley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2019 12:45:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
Arrest Date 08/12/2019
Court Case 201905648
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2019 00:47.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 08-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lennar Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 721 Vintage Creek Dr, Weddington, NC, between 18:00, 8/8/2019 and 09:00, 8/9/2019. Reported: 09:51, 8/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Marks, R K

Name Harris, Rashaad Armone
Arrest Date 08/12/2019
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Harris, Rashaad Armone (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 939 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/12/2019 00:50.
Arresting Officer Fultz, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 08-12-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 10:48, 8/12/2019 and 10:49, 8/12/2019. Reported: 10:49, 8/12/2019.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S