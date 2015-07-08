Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name POLK, TONISHA BRENAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-14 00:19:00
Court Case 5902019230892
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MARTIN, BRETT TYLER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/13/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-14 11:00:00
Court Case 3502019059063
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HARRIS, TYSON ERIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/27/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-14 13:53:00
Court Case 1202019053273
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name SHANLEY, BRAD LOUIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-14 15:38:00
Court Case 5902019230982
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STEWART, JAYBEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/9/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-14 02:10:00
Court Case 5902017223253
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name OLTON, DUVON MAURICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-14 10:38:00
Court Case 5902019230692
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount