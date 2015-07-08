Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|POLK, TONISHA BRENAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/23/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-14 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019230892
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MARTIN, BRETT TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/13/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-14 11:00:00
|Court Case
|3502019059063
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, TYSON ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/27/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-14 13:53:00
|Court Case
|1202019053273
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|SHANLEY, BRAD LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-14 15:38:00
|Court Case
|5902019230982
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STEWART, JAYBEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/9/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-14 02:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017223253
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|OLTON, DUVON MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-14 10:38:00
|Court Case
|5902019230692
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount