Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2019.
|Name
|Rushing, Richard Warren
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi Lvl 3, Misdemeanor Probation, (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Richard Warren (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi Lvl 3, Misdemeanor Probation, (M), at 205 Riverfront Dr, Belmont, NC, on 8/14/2019 10:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray
|Arrest Date
|08-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray (C), at [Address], on 00:24, 8/14/2019. Reported: 00:24, 8/14/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Faron, Kevin Jay
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Faron, Kevin Jay (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2019 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Gm Nameplate VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|08-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gm Nameplate VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 300 Acme Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10:01, 8/14/2019. Reported: 10:01, 8/14/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Faron, Kevin Jay
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2019
|Court Case
|201906533
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Faron, Kevin Jay (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 NORT H Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2019 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|08-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2201 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 14:00, 8/8/2019 and 19:00, 8/13/2019. Reported: 12:16, 8/14/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Morton, S