Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rushing, Richard Warren
Arrest Date 08/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi Lvl 3, Misdemeanor Probation, (M),
Description Rushing, Richard Warren (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi Lvl 3, Misdemeanor Probation, (M), at 205 Riverfront Dr, Belmont, NC, on 8/14/2019 10:16.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray
Arrest Date 08-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Affray (C), at [Address], on 00:24, 8/14/2019. Reported: 00:24, 8/14/2019.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Faron, Kevin Jay
Arrest Date 08/14/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Faron, Kevin Jay (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2019 10:23.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Gm Nameplate VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 08-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Gm Nameplate VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 300 Acme Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10:01, 8/14/2019. Reported: 10:01, 8/14/2019.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 08-14-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description City Of Monroe VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2201 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 14:00, 8/8/2019 and 19:00, 8/13/2019. Reported: 12:16, 8/14/2019.
Arresting Officer Morton, S