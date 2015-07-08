Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BAUMWELL, ALEXANDER GREY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/9/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-15 00:36:00
Court Case 5902019231051
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name INGRAM, GREGORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/23/1993
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-15 07:10:00
Court Case 5902019230926
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FLEMING, CAMERON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/4/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-15 13:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCALL, STEVIE JAQUONN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-15 14:49:00
Court Case 5902019231122
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RAY, SHERRIE DIANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/6/1958
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-15 00:26:00
Court Case 5902019231050
Charge Description INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
Bond Amount

Name JONES, SHAKAUN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-15 08:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount