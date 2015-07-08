Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAUMWELL, ALEXANDER GREY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/9/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-15 00:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019231051
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|INGRAM, GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-15 07:10:00
|Court Case
|5902019230926
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLEMING, CAMERON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/4/1994
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-15 13:22:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCALL, STEVIE JAQUONN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-15 14:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019231122
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RAY, SHERRIE DIANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/6/1958
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-15 00:26:00
|Court Case
|5902019231050
|Charge Description
|INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, SHAKAUN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/14/1993
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|168
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-15 08:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount