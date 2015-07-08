Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Watson, Justin Therodic
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-Felony (F), 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 8) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Watson, Justin Therodic (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-felony (F), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 8) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gonzalez, Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2019
|Court Case
|201905577
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Joseph (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 4125 Chatterleigh Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Sawyer, Brantlie Michaela
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2019
|Court Case
|201906629
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Sawyer, Brantlie Michaela (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2019 18:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Gonzalez, Albert
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2019
|Court Case
|201905577
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Gonzalez, Albert (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 4125 Chatterleigh Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Cranford, Zayne Michael-shayne
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2019
|Court Case
|201906629
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Cranford, Zayne Michael-shayne (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Hailey, Jaquavion
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2019
|Court Case
|201905731
|Charge
|Common Law Robbery (F),
|Description
|Hailey, Jaquavion (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 283 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 00:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V