Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Watson, Justin Therodic
Arrest Date 08/15/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-Felony (F), 6) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 7) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 8) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Watson, Justin Therodic (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-felony (F), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 8) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 17:02.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gonzalez, Joseph
Arrest Date 08/15/2019
Court Case 201905577
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Gonzalez, Joseph (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 4125 Chatterleigh Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 00:18.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Sawyer, Brantlie Michaela
Arrest Date 08/15/2019
Court Case 201906629
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Sawyer, Brantlie Michaela (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 8/15/2019 18:51.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Gonzalez, Albert
Arrest Date 08/15/2019
Court Case 201905577
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Gonzalez, Albert (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 4125 Chatterleigh Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 00:18.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Cranford, Zayne Michael-shayne
Arrest Date 08/15/2019
Court Case 201906629
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Cranford, Zayne Michael-shayne (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 19:00.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Hailey, Jaquavion
Arrest Date 08/15/2019
Court Case 201905731
Charge Common Law Robbery (F),
Description Hailey, Jaquavion (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 283 I B Shive Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 00:57.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V