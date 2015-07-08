Description

Watson, Justin Therodic (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Larceny-felony (F), 6) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 7) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 8) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2019 17:02.