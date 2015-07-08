Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BERRY, EKELYON SHAROD
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-16 09:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JONES, VERSILLIS SIMONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 199
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-16 10:49:00
Court Case 5902019229078
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 200.00

Name WHITWORTH, ROBERT DANYEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/2/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-16 16:51:00
Court Case 5902019231274
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GIVENS, RAMON PERRY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/21/1981
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-16 10:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PETERS, JOSHUA E
Arrest Type
DOB 3/27/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-16 13:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DRAYTON, DAVION
Arrest Type
DOB 5/19/1996
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-16 19:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount