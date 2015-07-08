Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BERRY, EKELYON SHAROD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/25/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-16 09:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, VERSILLIS SIMONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|199
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-16 10:49:00
|Court Case
|5902019229078
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|WHITWORTH, ROBERT DANYEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/2/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-16 16:51:00
|Court Case
|5902019231274
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GIVENS, RAMON PERRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/21/1981
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-16 10:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PETERS, JOSHUA E
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/27/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-16 13:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DRAYTON, DAVION
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/19/1996
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-16 19:14:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount