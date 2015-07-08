Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rorie, Desmond Austell
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2019
|Court Case
|201905758
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1908 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2019 02:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Barrino, Billy Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2019
|Court Case
|201905783
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Barrino, Billy Rashawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 200 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2019 23:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1307 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:00, 8/15/2019 and 14:30, 8/15/2019. Reported: 10:21, 8/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Ervin
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2019 09:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Barrino, Billy Rashawn
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2019
|Court Case
|201905783
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Barrino, Billy Rashawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2019 23:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, A B
|Name
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1208 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 8/14/2019 and 14:30, 8/15/2019. Reported: 10:56, 8/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A