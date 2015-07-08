Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rorie, Desmond Austell
Arrest Date 08/16/2019
Court Case 201905758
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1908 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2019 02:32.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Barrino, Billy Rashawn
Arrest Date 08/16/2019
Court Case 201905783
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Barrino, Billy Rashawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 200 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2019 23:11.
Arresting Officer Greene, A B

Name Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 08-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Ryan Homes VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1307 Harkey Creek Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 10:00, 8/15/2019 and 14:30, 8/15/2019. Reported: 10:21, 8/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Smith, Phillip Ervin
Arrest Date 08/16/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2019 09:59.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

