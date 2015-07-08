Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hansley, Archie Allen
Arrest Date 08/17/2019
Court Case 201905804
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Hansley, Archie Allen (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2310 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 22:15.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Mungo, Diamond
Arrest Date 08/17/2019
Court Case 201905805
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Mungo, Diamond (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2310 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 22:18.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Lombard, Carlos Sanchez
Arrest Date 08/17/2019
Court Case 201905806
Charge Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
Description Lombard, Carlos Sanchez (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 511 Nash St, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 22:24.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Burns, Curtis Alvin
Arrest Date 08/17/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Hit Run/ Stop/Pro Damage), M (M),
Description Burns, Curtis Alvin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(hit Run/ Stop/pro Damage), M (M), at 1212 Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 23:04.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Byrum, Daniel Allen
Arrest Date 08/17/2019
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Byrum, Daniel Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 5112 Willow Run Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/17/2019 23:04.
Arresting Officer Burrows, C A

Name Young, James Robert
Arrest Date 08/17/2019
Court Case 201905788
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault), M (M),
Description Young, James Robert (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault), M (M), at 1704 Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 04:18.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S