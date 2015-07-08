Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hansley, Archie Allen
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2019
|Court Case
|201905804
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Hansley, Archie Allen (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 2310 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Mungo, Diamond
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2019
|Court Case
|201905805
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Mungo, Diamond (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2310 Goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 22:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Lombard, Carlos Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2019
|Court Case
|201905806
|Charge
|Awdwitk Serious Injury (F),
|Description
|Lombard, Carlos Sanchez (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Awdwitk Serious Injury (F), at 511 Nash St, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 22:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Burns, Curtis Alvin
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Hit Run/ Stop/Pro Damage), M (M),
|Description
|Burns, Curtis Alvin (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(hit Run/ Stop/pro Damage), M (M), at 1212 Salem Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 23:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Byrum, Daniel Allen
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Daniel Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 5112 Willow Run Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/17/2019 23:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Burrows, C A
|Name
|Young, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2019
|Court Case
|201905788
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault), M (M),
|Description
|Young, James Robert (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault), M (M), at 1704 Rushing St, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2019 04:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S