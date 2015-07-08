Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WOODS, TAHJEE HOUSTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 136
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-18 02:33:00
Court Case 5902019231475
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name ROSS, ANTRECE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 216
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-18 11:58:00
Court Case 5902019230731
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ALTAMIRANO, JEMI JUDIT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/29/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-18 03:36:00
Court Case 5902019231448
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 35000.00

Name GRIFFIN, MAKALIA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1999
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-18 12:46:00
Court Case 5902019231198
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BERG, CHRISTOPHER HENRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-18 03:02:00
Court Case 5902019231481
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name HERRON, ELIJAH ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/15/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-18 12:20:00
Court Case 5902019231362
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00