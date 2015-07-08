Below are the Union County arrests for 08-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pope, Stephanie Denise
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Pope, Stephanie Denise (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Theft (F), at 1706 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2019 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Lara, Marco Antonio
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2019
|Court Case
|201906638
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Lara, Marco Antonio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 8314 Dunwoody Ave, Fort Mill, SC, on 8/18/2019 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Burgess, Joshua Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2019
|Court Case
|201906696
|Charge
|Murder-First Deg (F),
|Description
|Burgess, Joshua Lee (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Murder-first Deg (F), at 5102 Hampton Meadows Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 8/18/2019 16:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Adam
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2019
|Court Case
|201906702
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2019 17:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Parker, Rodney Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2019
|Court Case
|201906702
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Parker, Rodney Dwayne (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2019 17:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Craig, Lanita Viola
|Arrest Date
|08/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), And 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Craig, Lanita Viola (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), and 4) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/18/2019 18:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T