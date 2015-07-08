Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DAVIS, DEON DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/11/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-19 02:28:00
|Court Case
|5902019231574
|Charge Description
|CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, CORDARRIUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/4/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-19 11:48:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORGAN, EDDIE JAIMEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/20/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-19 14:19:00
|Court Case
|5902019230910
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LIGGINS, SHAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/29/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-19 07:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019231196
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JONES, FRED WALTER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/24/2003
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-19 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019231070
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, QUALON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/2/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-19 16:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount