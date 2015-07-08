Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Brittany
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Parker, Brittany (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2019 19:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Parker, Rodney Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Parker, Rodney Dwayne (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2019 20:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Riggs, Billy Jack
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive -Virgina (F),
|Description
|Riggs, Billy Jack (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive -virgina (F), at 9005 Blue Stream Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/19/2019 21:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bowman, Madison Luana
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bowman, Madison Luana (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2155 Ashley River Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/19/2019 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, D
|Name
|Byers, Garrett Pless
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Byers, Garrett Pless (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2019 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Lowery, Crystal Denee
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2019
|Court Case
|201905830
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment(Identity Theft, Obtain Prop), F (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Crystal Denee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment(identity Theft, Obtain Prop), F (F), at 903 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2019 08:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G