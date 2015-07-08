Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCDOUGAL, NICKALUS ANTJUAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/8/1982
Height 6.3
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-20 00:17:00
Court Case 302018705576
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HERNANDEZ, JOSE ROBERTO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1957
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-20 07:13:00
Court Case 5902018241308
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LANSDOWNE, JIMMY W
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/20/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-20 10:54:00
Court Case 5902018030686
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name DYMES, KEARA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/5/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-20 15:17:00
Court Case 5902019230969
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name GERHARD, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1965
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-20 17:03:00
Court Case 5902019231624
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WEDDINGTON, REGINALD MCKENNLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-20 00:01:00
Court Case 5902019231681
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00