Below are the Union County arrests for 08-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brisson, Joseph Garry
Arrest Date 08/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Brisson, Joseph Garry (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 15:20.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Anderson, Corey Todd
Arrest Date 08/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order – Dwi, M (M),
Description Anderson, Corey Todd (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order – Dwi, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 16:20.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Bodo, Patrick James
Arrest Date 08/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order-Dui Court, M (M),
Description Bodo, Patrick James (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order-dui Court, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 16:23.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Smith, Jeri Michelle
Arrest Date 08/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
Description Smith, Jeri Michelle (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 12553 Bluestem Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2019 00:04.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Alston, Aubrey R
Arrest Date 08/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Alston, Aubrey R (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 143 Williamsboro Street, Oxford, NC, on 8/21/2019 17:19.
Arresting Officer Arnold, J H

Name Morgan, Addison Harris
Arrest Date 08/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Morgan, Addison Harris (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Bypass/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 01:19.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N