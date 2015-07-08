Below are the Union County arrests for 08-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brisson, Joseph Garry
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Brisson, Joseph Garry (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Anderson, Corey Todd
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order – Dwi, M (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Corey Todd (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order – Dwi, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Bodo, Patrick James
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order-Dui Court, M (M),
|Description
|Bodo, Patrick James (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order-dui Court, M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Smith, Jeri Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) And 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F),
|Description
|Smith, Jeri Michelle (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F) and 2) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), at 12553 Bluestem Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2019 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Alston, Aubrey R
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Alston, Aubrey R (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 143 Williamsboro Street, Oxford, NC, on 8/21/2019 17:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Arnold, J H
|Name
|Morgan, Addison Harris
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Morgan, Addison Harris (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 Bypass/indian Trail Fairview Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2019 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N