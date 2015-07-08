Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HEATH, CHASE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/18/2000
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-22 00:22:00
|Court Case
|5902019232043
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALLACE, KHALIL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/26/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-22 07:35:00
|Court Case
|5902019017679
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JONES, ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/29/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-22 10:05:00
|Court Case
|5902019229894
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TULUENGA, BRENDEN NIUKI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/3/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-22 16:30:00
|Court Case
|4802019000854
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KERSEY, AMANI CHRISTAZIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1999
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-22 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902019227133
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FLORES, KARIN JEAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/6/1964
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-22 09:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019228154
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00