Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2019.

Name Perez, Lazaro
Arrest Date 08/22/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Perez, Lazaro (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/22/2019 14:43.
Arresting Officer Lefor, J L

Name Porter, Lakendra Symone
Arrest Date 08-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Porter, Lakendra Symone (B /F/25) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 201 Venus St, Monroe, NC, between 13:27, 8/22/2019 and 13:28, 8/22/2019. Reported: 13:28, 8/22/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Mullis, Joshua Paul
Arrest Date 08/22/2019
Court Case 201905929
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Mullis, Joshua Paul (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2019 18:00.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 08-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 200 Raymond St, Monroe, NC, on 13:33, 8/22/2019. Reported: 13:33, 8/22/2019.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Watkins, Dakota Cole
Arrest Date 08/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Watkins, Dakota Cole (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2019 19:25.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Lee, Tevin Alexander
Arrest Date 08-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lee, Tevin Alexander (B /M/22) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1809 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 8/22/2019 and 07:30, 8/22/2019. Reported: 13:35, 8/22/2019.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J