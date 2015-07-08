Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Perez, Lazaro
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Perez, Lazaro (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/22/2019 14:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Porter, Lakendra Symone
|Arrest Date
|08-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Porter, Lakendra Symone (B /F/25) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 201 Venus St, Monroe, NC, between 13:27, 8/22/2019 and 13:28, 8/22/2019. Reported: 13:28, 8/22/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Mullis, Joshua Paul
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2019
|Court Case
|201905929
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Mullis, Joshua Paul (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2019 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|08-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 200 Raymond St, Monroe, NC, on 13:33, 8/22/2019. Reported: 13:33, 8/22/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Watkins, Dakota Cole
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Watkins, Dakota Cole (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2019 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Lee, Tevin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|08-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lee, Tevin Alexander (B /M/22) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1809 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 8/22/2019 and 07:30, 8/22/2019. Reported: 13:35, 8/22/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J