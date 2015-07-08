Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DOLTON, DONTA LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/13/2003
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-23 03:09:00
|Court Case
|5902019232122
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|EPLEY, VIC
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/25/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-23 12:11:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TATE, RANDY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/31/1964
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-23 13:16:00
|Court Case
|5902019232279
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RUTLEDGE, ERIC
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1974
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-23 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5402019052110
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|KELLY, JAYLON ELLIOT-DEKARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-23 02:21:00
|Court Case
|5402018051884
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GEORGE, CHARLES LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/15/1979
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-08-23 11:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount