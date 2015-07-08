Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DOLTON, DONTA LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-23 03:09:00
Court Case 5902019232122
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name EPLEY, VIC
Arrest Type
DOB 1/25/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 187
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-23 12:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TATE, RANDY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1964
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-23 13:16:00
Court Case 5902019232279
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RUTLEDGE, ERIC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1974
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-23 15:30:00
Court Case 5402019052110
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name KELLY, JAYLON ELLIOT-DEKARLOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-23 02:21:00
Court Case 5402018051884
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GEORGE, CHARLES LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/15/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2019-08-23 11:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount