Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Phifer, Clint Warren
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Phifer, Clint Warren (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Portmess, Douglas Andrew
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Portmess, Douglas Andrew (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3513 Stack Rd/sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 7:08:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Knight, Joshua David
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Knight, Joshua David (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 12:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Medlin, Ashley Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Medlin, Ashley Nicole (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3499 Wolf Pond Rd/macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 7:35:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Lyles, Lorance James
|Arrest Date
|08/23/2019
|Court Case
|201905890
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Lyles, Lorance James (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 13:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Gwehi, S
|Name
|Forney, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|08-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Forney, Robert Lee (B /M/66) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 629 Benton St, Monroe, NC, between 00:02, 8/23/2019 and 00:03, 8/23/2019. Reported: 00:03, 8/23/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S