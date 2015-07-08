Below are the Union County arrests for 08-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Phifer, Clint Warren
Arrest Date 08/23/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Phifer, Clint Warren (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 11:10.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Portmess, Douglas Andrew
Arrest Date 08-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Portmess, Douglas Andrew (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3513 Stack Rd/sara Hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 7:08:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Knight, Joshua David
Arrest Date 08/23/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Knight, Joshua David (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 12:45.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Medlin, Ashley Nicole
Arrest Date 08-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Medlin, Ashley Nicole (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3499 Wolf Pond Rd/macedonia Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 7:35:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Lyles, Lorance James
Arrest Date 08/23/2019
Court Case 201905890
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Lyles, Lorance James (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2000 Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/23/2019 13:41.
Arresting Officer Gwehi, S

Name Forney, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 08-23-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Forney, Robert Lee (B /M/66) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 629 Benton St, Monroe, NC, between 00:02, 8/23/2019 and 00:03, 8/23/2019. Reported: 00:03, 8/23/2019.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S