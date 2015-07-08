Below are the Union County arrests for 08-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Malone, Bill Glenn
Arrest Date 08/24/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Malone, Bill Glenn (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 4116 Fincher Rd, Matthews, NC, on 8/24/2019 15:27.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Lynch-burwell, Kenyaun Michael
Arrest Date 08/24/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear Misd (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Lynch-burwell, Kenyaun Michael (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2538 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/24/2019 16:33.
Arresting Officer Ferdinandson, N

Name Stout, Gerald Dwayne
Arrest Date 08/24/2019
Court Case 201900843
Charge Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Stout, Gerald Dwayne (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 2508 Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/24/2019 16:40.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, R

Name Trent, Tiffany Marie
Arrest Date 08/24/2019
Court Case 201906881
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Trent, Tiffany Marie (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6518 Potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/24/2019 19:55.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Cismas, Alexander Tudor
Arrest Date 08/24/2019
Court Case 201906882
Charge Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F),
Description Cismas, Alexander Tudor (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/24/2019 19:55.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Adams, James Howard
Arrest Date 08/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Dwlr, Fict Title), M (M),
Description Adams, James Howard (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (dwlr, Fict Title), M (M), at 3415 Olive Branch Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/24/2019 20:39.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D