Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanchez, Gustavo
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2019
|Court Case
|201905987
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Gustavo (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 607 S College St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2019 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Shoultes, C A
|Name
|Brandon, Oscar Ronald
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2019
|Court Case
|201906910
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Brandon, Oscar Ronald (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2035 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/25/2019 23:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Maldonado, Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2019
|Court Case
|201905988
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – (Poss. Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
|Description
|Maldonado, Michael (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (poss. Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 699 S College St/pate St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2019 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Brewer, Markevis Che`quan
|Arrest Date
|08-25-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brewer, Markevis Che`quan (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Brandon Oaks Parkway, Indian Trail, on 8/25/2019 12:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|King, Kirsten Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|King, Kirsten Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1399 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/25/2019 01:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Carmen, Inez Torres
|Arrest Date
|08/25/2019
|Court Case
|201905992
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Carmen, Inez Torres (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 538 Hunley St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2019 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Cureton, A