Below are the Union County arrests for 08-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sanchez, Gustavo
Arrest Date 08/25/2019
Court Case 201905987
Charge Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M),
Description Sanchez, Gustavo (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), at 607 S College St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2019 00:29.
Arresting Officer Shoultes, C A

Name Brandon, Oscar Ronald
Arrest Date 08/25/2019
Court Case 201906910
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Brandon, Oscar Ronald (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2035 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/25/2019 23:12.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Maldonado, Michael
Arrest Date 08/25/2019
Court Case 201905988
Charge Fail To Appear – (Poss. Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
Description Maldonado, Michael (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (poss. Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 699 S College St/pate St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2019 01:03.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Brewer, Markevis Che`quan
Arrest Date 08-25-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Brewer, Markevis Che`quan (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Brandon Oaks Parkway, Indian Trail, on 8/25/2019 12:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name King, Kirsten Nicole
Arrest Date 08/25/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description King, Kirsten Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 1399 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/25/2019 01:04.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Carmen, Inez Torres
Arrest Date 08/25/2019
Court Case 201905992
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Carmen, Inez Torres (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 538 Hunley St, Monroe, NC, on 8/25/2019 03:40.
Arresting Officer Cureton, A